As COVID Numbers Fall Greece Prays for “Green” UK Ranking

Greece registered 1,497 new coronavirus infections and 29 deaths from complications in the last 24 hours according to the National Public Health Organization (EODY). Greece officials are anxious for a UK ranking reclassification of at least some islands by the UK government next week.

This brings the total of pandemic victims to 12,024. The country’s vaccination program has been accelerated over the past weeks and some 5,402,105 people have received at least one dose of vaccine. 33% of Greece residents have had their initial dose, while 18% have already received both injections.

Greece is currently 36th in the world for the share of the population having been immunized. Malta and Israel lead all other countries. Greece aims to put into effect a COVID-19 travel certificate before its EU-wide launch on July 1 in order to lure foreign travelers. Greek leaders are desperate to try and save the country’s tourism sector from a second summer lost to the coronavirus.

Greece decision-makers are anxious for a reassessment by the UK ranking expected by the middle of next week to reclassify certain Greek destinations (mainly islands), putting them in its “green” list and relieving visitors of the obligation to quarantine upon their return. Currently, Brit travelers must quarantine on returning home because Greece was put on the list of amber risk countries.