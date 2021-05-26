Civitel Creta Beach Welcomes Travelers May 28th

Pin 0 Shares

Civitel Creta Beach hotel, a member of Civitel Hotels & Resorts, will hold its grand opening event for the Summer of 2021 on Friday, May 28. The resort has complied with all guidelines by the World Health Organization and the Greek government and is set to welcome guests to a real paradise experience of safety and carefree living.

The hotel, situated in a lavish garden of majestic palms at Ammoudara Beach, is the ideal spot for vacationers who want to visit all Heraklion has to offer while lapping up the Cretan sun on a Blue Flag beach. The hotel made up of large, stone-built bungalows just a few meters away from the shore, offers spacious accommodation, a massive terraced restaurant, and an unspoiled view of the Cretan Sea.

Civitel Creta Beach also offers a wide range of activities including a stunning swimming pool, tennis, archery, beach volleyball, and mini-golf to beach volley and ping pong, and the long stretch white sandy beach where the crystal clear waters of the Aegean await. Guests are also treated to animation activities like folk dancing, stage performances, and group explorations.

Just outside the Civitel Creta Beach’s gates, guests will find one of the coolest and laid-back communities in Greece. Ammoudara has many small shops, supermarkets, and traditional Cretan tavernas that make this amazing island a real home away from home. There’s a score of nightspots, and countless beach cafes/bars to experience as well.

Civitel Creta Beach is a Traveler’s Choice Award winning hotel, a Health First Protocol resort, and a perennial Holiday Check recommendation. A weeklong stay including breakfast, free WiFi, round trip taxi from the airport, starts at €731.85 via the hotel website. Readers who want more information may visit the hotel’s official website, phone: +30 210 6801900, or email: info@civitelhotels.com.