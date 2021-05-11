Greece Ends SMS COVID Lockdown System May 14th

Pin 0 Shares

Greece’s Development & Investments Minister Adonis Georgiadis told Skai TV on Sunday the text message (SMS) COVID lockdown requirement residents send before leaving home will end as of May 15.

According to a report from AMA, the system of six choices that has been being sent to the number 13033 before residents of Greece leave home, will no longer be in use. Established back in 2020 to restrict the spread of infection last year, the system helped officials track movements.

Georgiadis also said that picking up e-orders in person at most retailers by appointment (click away) and setting up appointments to shop in person at retailers (click in the shop) will also end on May 14. Other changes will be extending circulation hours and permitting people to travel between prefectures, which is still banned, with exceptions.

The minister also said indoor seating at food places is likely to restart early in June, depending on progress in vaccinations.