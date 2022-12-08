Karpathos Makes National Geographic 2023 Most Impressive List

The Greek island of Karpathos has been included in National Geographic’s annual list of the world’s 25 most impressive destinations for 2023.

National Geographic refers to the island in the Dodecanese as an amazing and beautiful place, where women-owned businesses lead the way in sustainable tourism.

Also included in the same category in the extensive National Geographic list are Milwaukee, Alberta in Canada, Laos, and Ghana. At the same time, 20 more destinations in Europe, Africa, America, and Asia follow in the categories of nature, adventure, family, and culture.

Karpathos is the second largest island in the Dodecanese island chain, in the southeastern Aegean Sea. In ancient myth, Karpathos was the homeland of the Titan Iapetus, and the birthplace of Proteus. The beautiful island is also mentioned in Homer’s Iliad and the epic Argonautica, or tales of Jason and his Argonauts.

Today, the island is best known for its stunning beaches such as Apella, places like the remarkable Olympo Village, and for it remarkable archaeological sites Ancient Potideon, the Acropolis of Arkassa, and many more.

Visitors will also be thrilled to know that the gastronomy on the island is on par with any place in Greece. Ratatouille Greek restaurant, situated in Pigadia village (above), is but one of a score of amazing culinary experiences to be had.