December 4th the 20th Annual “Minoan Feat” Long Distance Races Start

Sunday, December 4th, the Region of Crete hosts the 20th “Minoan Feat” long-distance footrace from the archaeological site of Phaistos to the Minoan Palace of Knossos.

Organized by the “Association of marathon runners, Crete-IKAROS” with the support of the Region of Crete and the Municipalities of Phaistos, Gortyna, and Heraklion, this extraordinary sporting event is sanctioned by the General Γραμματίας Sport and the Greek Federation of Grassroots Sport & Ultra (EOSLMA-Y).

The event consists of a 70km long-distance run, as well as a 140km cycling event. The footrace competitors will gather Sunday morning, at 06:00, for the free bus from the square of Phaistos, 18 English, at the entrance of the Fortress of Rocca al mare.

The race will start at the archaeological site of Phaistos at 8:00 am. Runners will then follow a route that heads towards Degrees, the archaeological site of Gortyna, Saints, Ten, Moulia, Agia Varvara, and continues to Avgeniki, Venerato, Dafnes, and other local villages, finally terminating outside the archaeological site of Knossos.

Participation in this athletic event is free. However, participants must have completed at least once in marathon road or long-distance road race. All participants must be 18 years old or other. Competitors participate at their own risk, and must present proof of a recent medical exam before entering.

The Minoan Feat cycling event will start at 7am outside the Knossos archaeological site. Participation requirements are essentially the same for this event. Cyclists must be at least 18, and so forth. The route will take riders down the regional road, through Saint Barbara, Saint Thomas, Avgeniki, Venerato, Dafnes and snake its way to the archaeological site of Gortyna, Degrees, to the Archaeological site of Phaistos and back again as the palace of Knossos for the finish.

Cyclists must wear a helmet, and their bikes must have gone through a recent technical control recently. Contestants must also have to have the inner tube, bicycle pump, a windbreaker.

The event is supported by the voluntary group ΠΡΟΤΕΚΤΑ “ΦΙΛΙΟΣ ZEUS.”

For more information contact: Spiros Καμπαξής. tel. 2810344774 & mobile 6955547666 email: s.kampaxis@gmail.com