Hospitality Management Firm ‘homm’ Partners With Kaminos Resort

Greek hospitality management company “homm” has announced partnering with the luxurious Kaminos Resort on Evia Island.

homm offers management services to vacation rental and hotel properties. So far, the company’s portfolio consists of more than 200 properties including apartments, spacious villas, and small boutique hotels.

Kaminos Resort is a luxurious collection of posh suites located on the beach outside Limni Village. The resort features a large pool, public areas, and a restaurant serving local cuisine. homm founder and CEO Dimtris Rizos had this to say via GTP:

“We are delighted to start a new partnership with the seaside Kaminos Resort. homm offers prime services with the aim to increase sales and reservations for its partners in Greece. We are also looking for and investing in long-term cooperations.”

Kaminos Resort is located 150km north of Athens and within a short driving distance from the city of Halkida. Evia is the second-largest Greek island in area and population, after Crete. The island stretches from the tip of the Pelion Peninsula all the way south to the coast of Attika.