AI-Powered Pathfndr Announces a Slew of New Features

The SAAS travel startup Pathfndr, billed as a No-code, Artificial Intelligence-powered Travel Operating System, has announced the launch of several innovations for travel advisors worldwide.

According to the news, Pathfndr is harnessing AI and big data to improve the bottom line for travel businesses. Pathfndr’s Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Varun Gupta, offered this via the news:

“The core of our business is the Intelligent Dynamic Packaging and , more generally, intelligent recommendations for destinations unknown. We’ve built it with 15 + algorithms that are in a constant state of evolution, covering 40 million routes scouring over 100 TB of data across the globe.”

The startup, which has so far received $1.4 million in funding from various sources, says it has “book now, and pay later” services connected to some 750+ airlines, including 180 LCCs, NDC and Non-NDC Airlines, especially SOTO fares spread across 80+ Countries.

On the face of this news, it appears a fairly obscure travel startup may indeed be onto something big. Pathfndr could be huge, especially if it can level the playing field for smaller travel agencies and influencers. Interested in how the platform works from behind, I spoke briefly with Gupta, who was in transit and agreed to test the platform in the coming days.

What interests me most about Pathfndr is the effort to refine travel search in the same way notable search engines have attempted for over a decade to deliver more semantic/meaningful user results. Gupta’s startup aims to alleviate the information overload that clogs travel-related search and booking down. This is a huge pain point if you’ve ever sat down to discover that perfect destination, flight, or experience.

Pathfndr claims it can. From my perspective, if they truly can “make sense of that deluge of data, interpret opinions and emotions, help make the cost and satisfaction tradeoffs and sometimes look where no one’s looked before to unearth new travel gems,” Gupta and his investors are about to be filthy rich.

From what I see on the website, this Indian startup is trying to connect everything from cabs to hotels into a single tourism machine. I’ll know more once I’ve tested the platform. Meanwhile, the company also announced a new mini-CRM that will help companies convert current, past, and future customers. The video below explains some of the utility of Pathfndr.

The company describes its offer as the Shopify of Travel, which is geared to help travel agents & travel influencers globally to go from no digital presence to powering their hybrid/ digital business with a no-Code, AI-powered Travel Operating System.

Pathfndr lets travel agents launch travel portals for as little as $14 per month. I am anxious to see what the dashboard looks like and to better understand the back end of the AI. For now, it’s just fun to be back in the tech/testing game I began my internet journey from.

Stay tuned.