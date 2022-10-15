Greek Tourism Ministry Aims to Extend Agrotourism Options

Deputy Tourism Minister Sophia Zacharaki announced before Parliament an amendment tabled by the tourism ministry that will allow wine producers, breweries, olive presses, and cheese producers to expand tour services and provide short-term housing and food on their premises.

This new amendment improves upon and adds existing provisions, adding basic facilities licenses to the operating licenses for tourist visits. The licenses would allow agrotourism-related producers to build rooms on the premises and provide meals. Zacharaki was quoted saying:

“We offer new, expanded tourist services for eating, and for non-main tourist housing, to all breweries, olive presses, and cheese producers of Greece that have been approved for visitors, and who will receive the permit stickers, as has been done with wine producers already.”

This news comes on the heels of the Greek National Tourism Organisation (GNTO) unveiling a new sustainability hub, a website to promote Greece’s amazing agrotourism possibilities. Zacharaki was at a recent event where she spotlighted the value propositions for alternative tourism aimed at beautiful natural landscapes, deep-rooted ancient cultures, and protected species of plants and animals the Greeks take such pride in.

As we’ve reported recently, Vassilis Kikilias and his colleagues at the tourism ministry have pulled out all the stops in trying to extend Greece’s tourism offer. A recent campaign, “Greece: You will want to stay forever,” seeks to lure retirees to visit and stay in the country.