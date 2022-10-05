Greece’s Vassilis Kikilias Says Sustainable Tourism Next Big Focus

Greece Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias says the next tourism campaign will hyper-focus on sustainable tourism. Speaking with Le Monde this week, Kikilias discussed Greece’s successes, along with the challenges the country faces in the coming months.

According to a report from ANA, the tourism minister revealed that a strategic plan is being promoted to ensure tourism’s sustainability and the prevention of negative repercussions for the residents and the environment. He specifically referred to an initiative on the island of Tilos, which is 100 pct energy independent most of the time due to the installment of solar panels and wind turbines. Kikilias offered this:

“There are 124 islands in Greece that you can visit and a lot of destinations on the Greek mainland. The possibilities are endless and the economic choices unlimited.”

The minister went on to express his satisfaction with the current season, adding that September and October tourist flows are still elevated, which he says shows the moves to extend the season are working.