Greek Oil Producer Earns 13 Awards at Olivinus Olive Oil Competition

Sakellaropoulos Organic Farms took home a total of 13 awards for 11 olive oils entered at the Olivinus International Olive Oil Competition 2020.

A first for Greece, and especially for the Laconia region, as well as for the Greek olive oil producer, the magnificent products of the farm won at the 14th edition of OLIVINUS International Olive Oil Competition 2020, the final major olive oil competition of 2020.

The Olivinus International Olive Oil Competition 2020 took place in early October in Mendoza, Argentina. A total of 176 olive oil companies, from 19 olive oil-producing countries. It is now one of the most recognized olive oil tasting competitions worldwide, having a high degree of difficulty, proven by the 9 / 10 score given to Olivinus by the international ranking system EVOO World Ranking.

These most recent awards for Sakellaropoulos Organic Farms bring the farm’s total tally to 221 international awards, which is a new record for a Greek single-estate producer of organic olives and olive oil.