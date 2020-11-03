“Greece 2021” Committee Releases a Music Video

Pin 0 Shares

The “Greece 2021” Committee released a promotional video for the 200th anniversary of the Greek Revolution. The video has a musical accompaniment with a Dionysis Savvopoulos song called “Let the dances last”, according to the story from protothema.gr.

The song is an upbeat and optimistic tune, which has been loved by millions of Greeks and presents the historical course of Greece, via the allegory of the celebration of a group of modern Greeks.

Through Savvopoulos’ lyrics, the timeless course of Hellenism from antiquity to the present day is presented with particular sensitivity via the Greece 2021 promotional.

“The communities of the Greeks”, in a great national coming together, walking together in the future, is a in the best way the message of modern and optimistic patriotism that the 200th anniversary of the Revolution is trying to convey.