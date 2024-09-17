Air Traffic Surge at Greek Airports

Passenger Volume : Over 1.5 million in Heraklion in August

: Over 1.5 million in Heraklion in August General Increase : 5.4% rise in passenger numbers across 24 airports

: 5.4% rise in passenger numbers across 24 airports Yearly Comparison : 8.18 million passengers from January to August 2024

: 8.18 million passengers from January to August 2024 Significant Growth : 9.1% increase in passenger traffic over eight months

: 9.1% increase in passenger traffic over eight months Flight Activity: 6.8% rise in flight movements

Passenger Boom in Heraklion and Sitia

August saw Heraklion Airport, “Nikos Kazantzakis,” handling 1,674,908 passengers, marking an impressive 4.6% increase compared to the previous year. Significant growth in air traffic was also noted in airports like Kassos, with a 60.4% rise, Milos at 36.3%, and Sitia showcasing a 29.8% increase.

National Growth Trends

Throughout the first eight months of 2024, passenger traffic at Greece’s 39 airports, including those under control by the Civil Aviation Authority and Fraport Greece, showed a 9.1% uptick compared to 2023. Passenger numbers soared to 54,769,867, a significant boost from last year’s 50.19 million. Meanwhile, flight operations across all airports recorded a 6.8% increase from January to August, with 415,121 flights managed, improving upon 2023’s count of 388,579 movements.

This ongoing growth highlights Greek airports’ pivotal roles in connecting the world, reflecting a promising trend for Greek air travel and tourism and suggesting a robust recovery and heightened interest in travelling through Greece.