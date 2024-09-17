Air Traffic Surge at Greek Airports

- Passenger Volume: Over 1.5 million in Heraklion in August
- General Increase: 5.4% rise in passenger numbers across 24 airports
- Yearly Comparison: 8.18 million passengers from January to August 2024
- Significant Growth: 9.1% increase in passenger traffic over eight months
- Flight Activity: 6.8% rise in flight movements
Passenger Boom in Heraklion and Sitia
August saw Heraklion Airport, “Nikos Kazantzakis,” handling 1,674,908 passengers, marking an impressive 4.6% increase compared to the previous year. Significant growth in air traffic was also noted in airports like Kassos, with a 60.4% rise, Milos at 36.3%, and Sitia showcasing a 29.8% increase.
National Growth Trends
Throughout the first eight months of 2024, passenger traffic at Greece’s 39 airports, including those under control by the Civil Aviation Authority and Fraport Greece, showed a 9.1% uptick compared to 2023. Passenger numbers soared to 54,769,867, a significant boost from last year’s 50.19 million. Meanwhile, flight operations across all airports recorded a 6.8% increase from January to August, with 415,121 flights managed, improving upon 2023’s count of 388,579 movements.
This ongoing growth highlights Greek airports’ pivotal roles in connecting the world, reflecting a promising trend for Greek air travel and tourism and suggesting a robust recovery and heightened interest in travelling through Greece.