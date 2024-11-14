A Record-Breaking Year for Chania’s I. Daskalogiannis Airport

With passenger numbers soaring, Chania’s I. Daskalogiannis Airport (IATA: CHQ, ICAO: LGSA) is breaking records in 2024. This year marks a remarkable achievement with a notable rise in passenger traffic, both from international and domestic flights.

Here is the official data from Fraport Greece up until October 2024:

Visitors reached 3,803,170 passengers

An increase of over 13% from 2023’s total of 3,648,416 passengers

October alone saw foreign arrivals rise by 15%, topping 325,000 passengers

Landed flights numbered 25,197, surpassing 2023’s count of 24,678 flights

Tourism experts express optimism, predicting the airport might welcome or exceed 4 million visitors by year’s end. Looking forward, the next tourist season could commence earlier, with planned flights from late February or early March, enhancing vibrant travel experiences.