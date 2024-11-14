Argophilia

A Record-Breaking Year for Chania’s I. Daskalogiannis Airport

- November 14th, 2024 04:43 pm

Chania's I. Daskalogiannis Airport has a stellar year, with surging passenger numbers and early start forecasts for the next season.

With passenger numbers soaring, Chania’s I. Daskalogiannis Airport (IATACHQICAOLGSA) is breaking records in 2024. This year marks a remarkable achievement with a notable rise in passenger traffic, both from international and domestic flights.

Here is the official data from Fraport Greece up until October 2024:

  • Visitors reached 3,803,170 passengers
  • An increase of over 13% from 2023’s total of 3,648,416 passengers
  • October alone saw foreign arrivals rise by 15%, topping 325,000 passengers
  • Landed flights numbered 25,197, surpassing 2023’s count of 24,678 flights

Tourism experts express optimism, predicting the airport might welcome or exceed 4 million visitors by year’s end. Looking forward, the next tourist season could commence earlier, with planned flights from late February or early March, enhancing vibrant travel experiences.

About Manuel Santos

Manuel, an author for Argophilia Travel News, hails from Barcelona. He started off as a lifeguard at Sant Sebastia Beach and later worked as a barista. Currently, he is a travel writer who is considering writing a book about the surf beaches in Spain.

