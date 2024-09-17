Schengen Under Strain: : A Threat to Free Movement in Europe

Germany’s recent move to tighten controls on all its borders has stirred discontent among neighbours.

The Schengen Area, a significant European achievement, is facing substantial challenges.

Member states are increasingly imposing border controls, raising concerns about EU unity.

Economic and political repercussions are expected to extend beyond Germany’s borders.

The freedom of movement within the Schengen Area, a cornerstone of European integration, is under significant threat. Starting Monday, Germany’s decision to reimplement controls across its nine borders represents a fresh strain on the system and has sparked criticism from neighbouring countries. Experts warn that these actions could destabilize one of the European Union’s most prized achievements.

Controls are intended as a temporary measure during public order threats.

Experts express scepticism about the justification and proportion of these controls.

Germany’s central position in the EU magnifies the impact of its decisions.

Neighboring Schengen Zone Countries Respond

Germany’s decision swiftly triggered reactions from its border-sharing neighbours. Poland’s Prime Minister, Donald Tusk, branded the measure a “de facto suspension” of Schengen, initiating urgent talks with affected nations. Austria refuses to accommodate individuals turned away by Germany, while the Netherlands voices concerns over potential disruptions for cross-border workers. Daily, 1.7 million people cross intra-EU borders for work, highlighting the extensive implications of Germany’s actions.

Greece fears this move could dismantle the Schengen agreement.

Hungary, however, welcomes Germany into the group, advocating for stricter controls.

Italy and Denmark are among other nations bolstering security for various regional threats.

As Germany ramps up its border enforcement, Greece mirrors this vigilance: the Greek Police (ELAS) have revised their security strategies for the Greek-Turkish land borders along the Evros River. This adjustment isn’t solely due to rising migration challenges but also to signal alertness in an era marked by broad instability.

Schengen’s Fragility and Broader Implications

Schengen, established in 1995, has repeatedly been tested by crises—first the 2015-2016 refugee influx and then the COVID-19 pandemic. Several countries have reevaluated or intensified border restrictions in recent years, initially introduced as temporary solutions. These have often been justified as responses to migration and terrorism threats, with increasing references to conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza.

Germany’s latest decisions reflect broader regional tensions and security concerns.

Austria, Slovakia, and Poland have followed suit with similar restrictions.

Justifications range from national security to handling asylum system pressures.

The European Commission urges member states to consider alternative measures, such as joint patrols and strategic police checks, to maintain internal border openness. The freedom of movement is a cornerstone of the EU’s benefits, and Germany’s actions jeopardize this fundamental principle. Increased cooperation and dialogue are crucial to safeguarding Schengen’s framework and reinforcing European unity in the face of shared challenges.