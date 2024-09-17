AITrip: Pioneering AI in Travel Management

Born from the collaboration between Mobi.ai and Cyberlogic, AITrip introduces a new era of improved efficiency by leveraging the latest AI technology to deliver flawless scheduling and allow for real-time modifications.

AITrip combines meticulous planning at a network level with adaptability for quick responses, respecting real-time constraints and legal frameworks. This bespoke flexibility empowers ground teams to act decisively. By incorporating Mobi.ai’s advanced AI features, Cyberlogic, which already processes millions of bookings yearly, is well-positioned to seize bigger opportunities as the market grows.

AITrip is a proven solution capable of managing millions of transfers each year. By leveraging cutting-edge AI technology, it sets our platform apart and underscores our dedication to providing top-tier technological solutions for our clients, as we expand into new verticals and new geographies.

– Stergios Panagiotakis, co-founder and CEO of Cyberlogic

Already benefiting Destination Management Companies and tour operators in over 20 countries, Cyberlogic processes 4.1 million bookings annually, translating to $2.4 billion in revenue. By integrating Mobi.ai’s cutting-edge AI, Cyberlogic opens up significant opportunities, particularly as the global travel industry is predicted to expand by an unprecedented 5.4% by 2029, as reported by Euromonitor.

Cyberlogic plans to showcase AITrip at prestigious travel events such as the FvW TravelTalk Congress 2024 in Cologne and London’s World Travel Market. Further information about Mobi.ai’s services can be found on their website.