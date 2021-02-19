Greece’s Theoharis in Talks With the UK to Create Tourism Corridor

Pin 0 Shares

Greece’s Tourism Minister Harry Theoharis is working with British officials to try and create a travel corridor for vaccinated British citizens to travel to Greece without any restrictions whatsoever.

In a report from Greek Reporter, Theoharis is said to be in preliminary discussions with UK officials to work out allowing vaccinated travelers from the UK into the country this summer without being tested for the coronavirus first. Vaccinated tourists may be able to avoid the current mandatory seven-day quarantine on arrival in Greece.

UK travelers may be required to offer a vaccine certificate or covid-free passport in order to skip quarantine. Currently, all those entering Greece must present a negative PCR test for the coronavirus, within 72 hours of their flight, before entry is permitted.

Greece welcomes nearly 4 million visitors from the UK each year. A rebooted tourism industry is fundamental for Greece since the economy of the country is based largely on the success of the sector. Greek tourism took a nosedive in the third quarter of 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, according to the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT).

In total, in the first nine months of last year, the accommodation sector had revenues of only 1.89 billion euros, when last year in the corresponding period revenues were 6.

Source: Greek Reporter