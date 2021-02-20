Heraklion in Other Words and Pictures: Our Special Home

Pin 0 Shares

The capitol of Crete island, Heraklion is Greece’s fourth biggest city. It is also Europe’s fastest-growing tourism destination. At least it was before the pandemic put tourism on pause. Named for the Greek hero Hercules, it was once the port of mighty Knossos, the capital of the mysterious Minoan Civilization. A small city by world standards, it’s safe to say there is more history and tradition layered on top of historic layer here, than any place in the world. And, all that cultural and historic mix serves to make our home an honest urban treasure.

Perfection. What a subjective idea. The old saying “One man’s garbage is another man’s gold”, it is so true for Heraklion, Crete. The strange blending of styles Crete’s capital is packed full of, creates a special flavor and essence. Like the architectural mix below, true beauty does not have to be cliche. our house, like this one, is an idea molded from the surreal.

Honest beauty is the variety that comes natural, unpackaged, pure the kind that is truth. Mihaela, my wife and Argo’s other founder, she always makes this distinction when anyone comments on aesthetics. The people of Crete, and especially in Heraklion, have this beauty that shines from inside, like in the share below.

Token Heraklion males. The city has its due share of beautiful people, of course. This share by artist Grigoris Stasinoulas hints at interesting guys being part of this landscape. Now, to continue.

Sea, sky, mountains, the city is all about mixed elements somehow perfect because of the incongruities. Heraklion residents are like this too, a strange mix of style and temperament, strangely one in their essence. I can tell somebody from here, from Chania, from Ierapetra apart from one another. Crete is fascinating in this way.

Austrian photographer mk.pixelstorm is always sharing the other kind of perfection. Another aspect of Heraklion that is interesting is how an architect can be a model, and how at any moment a vision my wife Mihaela would describe as a “STFU” instance moves into frame. Here Evika Logridi is the subject for this amazing portrait photographer who hangs out in Crete.

Just cuz shared by Chris.Jewellery&Repairs says a lot for Heraklion style and expressing spirit through bracelets, rings, neclaces, and other accessories. If I had to tell outsiders about Heraklion fashion, I would point to nails and trinkets like these bracelets. Oh, and horrible platform sneakers somebody told Heraklion women were fashion. Yes, I hate a pretty ankle stuffed into a boat.

Most people consider Chania and Rethymno more beautiful than Heraklion. But, everything in the universe is a matter of perception, receptivity, time, and quantum space. This wonderful photo captures the instant beauty one sees in the right frame of mind, while walking these ancient streets.

To have bad hair in Heraklion is to be a leaper. The first thing my wife Mihaela noticed about the Cretan women was their inate sense of elegance and style. The fabulously wealthy lady and the store clerk are one in this interesting statement of being. Heraklion has more coffee spots than Paris, more religious icons than the Vatican, and more hair salons than California.