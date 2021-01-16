Greece’s Night Curfew Remains in Place as Lockdown Measures Eased

Pin 0 Shares

Greek officials have announced the reopening of retail stores and shopping malls as of January 18th, but the night curfew from 9 pm until 5 am will remain in force.

Greek Civil Protection Deputy Minister Nikos Hardalias made the announcement on Friday at the Health Ministry’s Covid-19 media briefing, Hardalias briefed attendees on the move after the approval of the national health committee. He made a point of mentioning the curfew and the SMS permission system remaining in place. The minister added:

“The next steps in tackling the pandemic are clear: maintaining safety measures, making a gradual and careful restart of the economy, always following the advice of experts, imposing restrictions in areas with outbreaks and increasing vaccination. The country’s recent positive image has led to the decision to gradually lift some restrictions.”

Also, Nardalias reminded everyone that night curfew, movement (with identification) is allowed by sending an SMS to the five-digit mobile phone service 13033 for work reasons (with type A employer certificate, without sending an SMS), health reasons (SMS – Option 1) and to walk a pet close to permanent residence (SMS – Option 6).

Movement between Greek prefectures (domestic travel) continues to be banned, except for specific reasons (health and work). Masks are also still required both indoors and outdoors, according to the announcement. Hardalias added that for movement related to shopping at retail stores and going to hairdressers and other businesses that will open as of January 18, consumers must send an SMS (Option 2) to 13033.

Greek health authorities on Friday announced 610 new coronavirus cases and 34 deaths. Since the start of the pandemic, the total number of cases in the country has reached 147,860. The Covid-19 death toll in Greece is 5,421.

Source: GTP