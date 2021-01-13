A Series of Earthquakes Rattle Greece’s Gulf of Corinth

Pin 0 Shares

In the last 24 hours, a series of earthquakes shook the region surrounding Nafpaktos, Greece. The tremors, ranging in intensities of from 4.1 to 5.2 magnitude on the Richter scale, caused no severe damage.

The first of these tremors was felt just before Midnight on January 12th, with the strongest of the quakes registered at 5.2 magnitude by the USGS this afternoon. The most powerful of the earthquakes was a fairly shallow depth of only 10 kilometers, and 15 km NNE of Kamárai, Greece.

An aftershock measuring 4.5 magnitude was just reported in the same region by the USGS. This aftershock was also at a shallow depth of 10km.