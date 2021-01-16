IATA’s Travel Pass Health Solution Goes Live by Major Airlines in March

Pin 0 Shares

Alan Murray Hayden, the head of IATA’s airport, passenger, and security products, has announced the fast progress is being made to bring its Travel Pass digital health credential solution to market. Hayden says that “most of the world’s biggest airlines will be using it from March.

IATA has developed Travel Pass in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and has built it on top of existing IATA solutions including Timatic, a product used by airlines and travel agents for more than 50 years to verify passenger travel documents.

Hayden says Travel Pass has also developed quickly because it is an extension of the contactless identity application IATA was developing pre-COVID in partnership with Evernym, a developer of digital identity solutions.

The most important feature of Travel Pass is a mobile app that helps travelers to store and manage their verified certifications for COVID-19 tests or COVID-19 vaccines; it also provides more security and efficiency than paper processes.

Source: PhocusWire