Greece’s Ministry of Tourism and Google Launch #greecefromhome

The Greek Tourism Ministry, in cooperation with Google, has launched the greecefromhome.com (#greecefromhome) site. The move is meant to reveal the wonders of Greece to those people who cannot visit on account of the global pandemic.

The new website acknowledges the necessity for social distancing and restricted travel during these uncertain times, while at the same time declaring COVID-19 is no reason to “stop connecting, being inspired and learning – maybe more now than ever before.”

The message is – your childhood Greece dream will be waiting

The new site features creative ways for people at a distance to experience Greece’s amazing archaeological sites and museums, the aquamarine Aegean Sea, the beauty of the country’s mountains and lakes, villages, food, and unique traditions. Google and the GNTO implore visitors to enjoy hiking and sailing, cuisine and adventure, “all from the safety of home.”

The North Aegean island of Limnos is famous for its family-owned wineries and vineyards

You can learn to make wonderful Greek tzatziki, discover the evolution of Greek music, experience the ancient agriculture of Limnos (above), learn more about Greek mythology, or enjoy the unforgettable music of Eleonora Zouganeli (below).

Explore Medieval Rhodes, get mesmerized by Balos Beach right here on Crete island, or click the hundreds of links and videos to Visit Greece in the hope of coming here once the pandemic dangers have subsided. You can even learn about digital professions via Google and #greecefromhome.

All in all, the new initiative is one of the nicest positive takes by organizations we’ve run across. Whether you want to experience what a morning Yoga class on Amorgos island is like, or explore Minoan treasures like our own Knossos Palace outside Heraklion, the new channels let you dream of tomorrow. Take part in ancient ritual of the Minoan Theater (below),

The site’s creators bid visitors to “share our love for Greece – connecting you with Greeks doing amazing things on our YouTube channel”, and to experience one of the world’s most sought after travel experiences, even though the situation disallows travel right now. Remember to search the hashtag #greecefromhome.

“Wherever you are, while we’re apart at home, let’s stay together.”