Aegeo Spas Wins Four Honors at Aesthetic & Spa Awards 2020

Aegeo Spas, a leading spa management company operating facilities in four and five-star hotels, just received four honors at the Aesthetic & Spa Awards 2020 in Athens.

The event, organized by Boussias Communications, featured 39 companies active in the fields of beauty and wellness. The Aesthetic & Spa Awards 2020 was held at the Gazarte multipurpose arts and culture venue. On hand for the festivities were 200 plus senior business executives, state officials, academics, beauty and wellness professionals, influencers, beauty bloggers and media representatives.

Aeon Candia Maris Ageo Spas facility is an uncompromising experience

Aegeo Spas took home three gold awards for “Best Spa Chain”, “Best Rest of Greece Thalassotherapy Center” for our favorite spa on Crete, the Aeon Candia Maris by Aegeo Spas, and “Best Hotel Spa-City Spa” for the Aegeo Royal Spa at Electra.

Established way back in 2007, the company now manages over 250 branches in four and five-star hotels in Greece, Cyprus, and the Balkans. The company has more than 1,400 people, many of whom specialize in physiotherapy and aesthetics.

A Best European Luxury Spa Group at the World Luxury Spa Awards 2019, Aegeo Spas is predominant among spa brands at so many hotels and resorts we report on and visit.