Greece’s Archaeological Museum of Pella Wins Travelers’ Choice Award

The Archaeological Museum of Pella has been awarded the 2020 Traveler’s Choice Award by the international travel site Tripadvisor.

The award is given to businesses, places to visit, attractions, monuments, and other attractions based on consistently receive excellent reviews from travelers and are ranked within the top 10 pct of Tripadvisor’s proposals. According to the report from ANA, the head of the Ephorate of Antiquities of Pella Elisavet Tsigarida had this to add:

“Especially this year, because of the pandemic, the distinction from Tripadvisor is great for all of us and comes to reward the tremendous effort made by all the staff. Congratulations to all the employees, especially to the security guards and the people of the cleaning.”

The museum building was designed by architect Kostas Skroumpellos and is situated on the site of the ancient city of Pella, the birthplace of Alexander the Great.