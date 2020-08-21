Greece Cracks Down Hard on COVID-19 Violations

Pin 0 Shares

In the wake of elevated COVID-19 cases, Greek officials have imposed strict penalties for violates of rules. Individuals who violate regulations can now be sentenced to a maximum of life in prison for the most extreme circumstances relating to violations of coronavirus quarantine.

Article 285 of the Penal Code of Greece, where an infraction results in a risk of transmission of the disease, is punishable by imprisonment of up to five years and the imposition of a fine is the punishment. If the violation results in the disease being transmitted to other humans, the penalty can be from 5 to 10 years imprisonment.

Furthermore, if a violation of the provisions causes the death of a large number of people, the perpetrator may receive a sentence up to life imprisonment. These penalties refer to offenses where the perpetrator was aware in advance that he or she was positive for the coronavirus.

The same offenses are punished with lighter sentences of up to two years imprisonment when committed merely by negligence.

Source: Greek City Times