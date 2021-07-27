Mykonos COVID Restrictions Lifted – Greece Records 2,007 New Cases

Pin 0 Shares

The curfew imposed on Mykonos island, after the sudden rise in coronavirus infections, was lifted today, Monday, July 26th. On Saturday, July 17, movement on the popular island was banned from 01:00 at night to 06:00 in the morning, excepting work and serious health reasons while music was banned completely.

In other news, Greece confirmed 2,070 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, with 13 of these identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Monday, according to ANA.

There are also 5 fatalities recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of pandemic victims to 12,903. Of these, 95.1 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over.