“Love Cyprus Again” Comes the Cry from the Island of Aphrodite

Pin 0 Shares

Cyprus now invites travelers to “Love Cyprus” all over again with a new brand, logo, and tourism initiative. Deputy Tourism Minister Savvas Perdios told reporters last month about the new initiative, which reiterates how Cyprus has always been focused on love.

A new logo featuring a color palette akin to the qualities of Cyprus: the sun (orange), its culture (yellow), the sky and the sea (blue), the forests, olive groves, and lush nature (green), is accompanied by the promotional video below, along with other outreach initiatives.

The rebrand and other measures come at a time when Cyprus’ tourism image has been muddied by the negative effects of coronavirus. For over 15 months the island paradise and her cousins elsewhere have been pummelled by COVID catastrophes. Tourism is important for Cyprus, and it seems like one COVID-19 disaster after another has hit the island. By June the number of total cases had risen to 72,709, and like other nations, vaccine rollouts were not all officials expected.

The ministry is now focused on selling different perspectives, diverse experiences, and alternative tourism like nature and cultural travel. The rebrand designers feel, that by diversifying its product and prolonging the season, the island can regain lost ground. The third-largest island in the Mediterranean, Cyprus lies to the east of Greece and south of Turkey. The island is a true paradise in every sense, a place steeped in history and culture, and blessed with stunning natural beauty. The theme of this campaign rings true, not just for Cyprus, but for the Island of Crete where we live. Destinations like these, where hospitality is legendary, needed to reinvent and visualize concepts like “Love Cyprus” once more. Minister Perdios told reports at the Presidential Palace back in June:

“We want to use this identity to show that there is much more for tourists to explore and that Cyprus condenses the Mediterranean experience”.

The island’s magnificent beaches, exceptionally hospitable people, and perfect weather from April to October make the island a natural vacation wonderland. For climate, cuisine, and history, only Crete island can hope to rival what the birthplace of Aphrodite and Adonis has to offer.