Greece Records 8,083 Covid-19 Cases on Tuesday

Officials at Greece’s National Public Health Organization (EODY) confirmed 8,083 coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, on Tuesday. This figure brings confirmed infections since the pandemic began to 3,508,610 (daily change: +0.2 pct).

According to the EODY report, there were also 12 fatalities recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of pandemic victims to 30,033. Of those, almost 96% had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over.

The highest case incidence of the disease gripped the party island of Mykonos, where 690 persons of 100,000 caught the virus. Santorini was second for the percentage of cases at a destination, with an incidence rate of 471/100k people.

Here in Heraklion cases jumped dramatically to an incidence rate of over 143/100k persons. Crete’s capital had 439 new cases, further taxing an already battered hospital system.