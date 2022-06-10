Qatar Airways Launches Flights to Santorini, Greece

The airline voted “World’s Best” will fly 3-times a week to the famous Greek island. Passengers can now connect to the iconic destination from more than 150 locations via the World’s Best Airport, Hamad International Airport, Doha

Qatar Airways has now launched Doha to Santorini even though the perception is the holiday island has zero bed capacity. The new Santorini flights spread the airline’s reach serving Greece since QA already serves Athens and Mykonos.

Santorini has seen enormous growth recently, and a new terminal at the airport now serves fliers destined for the island’s picturesque sunsets. A brand-new terminal, with much greater floor space, has helped with airline growth.

On June 7th, Qatar Airways landed on Santorini for the first time, and the airline will now operate Tuesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays up until September 18th. Flying in on A320s, Qatar Airways passengers will be able take advantage of seamless connectivity to over 150 destinations across the airline’s extensive global network via the best airport in the world, Hamad International Airport, connecting with popular destinations across the Middle East, Asia, and Australia.

Enhanced connectivity means customers can leave Australia on Friday night and arrive in Santorini by Saturday afternoon. Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker had this to say after the inaugural flight:

“The Greek Isles are a leading tourist destination and an important market for Qatar Airways. There is high interest from across our network for flights to Santorini, specifically in the leisure segment. We are committed to offering our passengers as many seamless one-stop connection choices as possible. I am sure visitors from the Middle East, Asia, Australia and the Americas will be pleased to have Santorini served by our airline.”

