In Heraklion: Cities on Volcanoes 11 Summit Features World’s Top Experts

This week Crete hosts the international conference “Volcanoes and Society: environment, health, and hazards.” Running until June 17th at the Cultural Conference Center of Heraklion, this innovative and crucial scientific conference deals with science, crisis management, corporate responsibility, and civil initiative for the betterment of people and our planet.

The International Conference of Vulcanologists, which will be held in Greece for the first time, in hybrid form (physical and virtual participation), to act as a bridge of communication and cooperation between the community of Natural and Social Sciences with the Crisis and Emergency Management staffs for dealing with volcano risk.

Scientists studying volcanoes around the world will gather to exchange views with civil protection officials on volcanic eruption management issues, with the desire and ambition to contribute decisively to the debate on sealing infrastructure to enhance the preservation of human life.

Professor Evi Nomikou discusses the Kolumbo volcano in Greece, and the SANTORY project/network. (Image courtesy F. Schwandner)

The Conference will be attended by scientists and representatives of Civil Protection from around the world who have managed volcanic risk issues with recent volcanic eruptions in Krakatoa (Indonesia), White Island (New Zealand), Taal (Philippines), Stromboli (Italy), Fagradalsfjall (Iceland), La Palma (Canary Islands), Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha’apai (Pacific Ocean) and elsewhere.

The Cities on Volcanoes 11 (COV11) event is co-organized by the International Association of Volcanology and Chemistry of the Earth’s Interior (IAVCEI) and the Cities and Volcanoes Commission (CAV with the support of the Region of Crete and the Municipality of Heraklion. These organizations have created ideal conditions for networking, the promotion of Greek initiatives and research, and related crisis management know-how exchange.

Crete was chosen for the COV11 summit for both practical and symbolic reasons given the ancient history of the island, and its geological history. The island, home to the ancient Minoans (Keftiu) was inundated by tsunamis and other aftereffects of the famous Thera (Santorini) eruption in the Bronze Age. The fact that a thriving civilization began its downfall after such an event, is a gripping lesson today’s scientists work from.

Coming up, on Sunday, June 12, delegates, citizens, and volunteer groups will meet to clear the Keris Forest and learn about the process of guarding and monitoring the forest during the fire season; a small-scale sample that accurately captures the requirements of a large-scale project.

The start time of the action is set at 11:00 in the morning with the meeting point being the 1st Forest Outpost. The participants will be assisted by the volunteer groups that are active in the specific area and in particular the LEFED (Armed Forces Reserve Club), the ECC (Red Cross) and the ESA (Greek Rescue Team) with the assistance of cleaning materials from the Municipality of Maleviziou.

For more information on this COV11 event, readers should visit the links provided, or call locally: 210-6833600