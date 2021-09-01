Greece Records 3,628 New Covid-19 Infections in 24 Hours

Share Pin 0 Shares

Greece officials recorded 3,628 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours according to a report from the National Public Health Organization (EODY) on Tuesday.

EODY also registers 22 more fatalities recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of pandemic victims to 13,691. Of these, 95.3 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over.

Of the confirmed Covid-19 infections of the last 7 days, 206 COVID cases were related to travel from abroad and 1,404 to other confirmed cases.

Of concern is the fact that COVID cases in places like Mykonos Island seem to be fluctuating wildly where incidence of the virus are concerned. Yesterday the most recent report showed the party island had about 100 cases per 100,000 people. Now, the number is back up past the 300 per 100,000 mark.

Icaria’s incidence figures are up, as are Santorini, and Naxos’ figures have not gone down since the tourism season went to full swing. Officials and citizens fear for what the coming Fall will bring as the pandemic lingers on.