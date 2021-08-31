Argophilia

Mitsotakis Sacks Tourism, Public Order, and Other Cabinet Ministers

- August 31st, 2021 01:52 pm

Vasilis Kikilias is Greece's new Tourism Minister - Arkouman (CC BY-SA 4.0)

In a cabinet reshuffle on Tuesday, Vassilis Kikilias was appointed as the new tourism minister for Greece, replacing Harry Theoharis. Kikilias previously held the position of health minister.

Born May 15, 1974, in Athens, Vassilis Kikilias is an orthopedic surgeon and a former professional basketball player. He is a graduate of the Medical School of the University of Athens and has a MSc in Health Care Management from the National School of Public Health and a PhD in Medicine from the University of Athens.

Prime Minister Mitsotakis moved to reshuffle his cabinet on Tuesday as his government is under steep criticism over his handling of the pandemic and raging wildfires that destroyed vast swaths of the country. Two of the most important changes other than Theoharis being replaced, are the replacements of Citizen Protection Minister Michalis Chrysochoidis with Panagiotis Theodorikakos.

Kikilias, was appointed Health Minister back in July of 2019 by Mitsotakis. He also served as New Democracy spokesman from November 2016 to October 2017. Athanassios Plevris replaces Kikilias at the health ministry.

The new cabinet is to be sworn in today at 4 pm.

