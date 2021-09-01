Greece’s Mendoni and Benos Aim to Fix Evia Island

Share Pin 0 Shares

Greece’s Minister of Culture and Sport, Lina Mendoni met with one of Greece’s most respected public administrators, Stavros Μπένος (Benos) to discuss issues relating to the restoration of Evia Island. In the aftermath of devastating fires there, the decisionmakers agree a holistic approach to reconstruction is needed.

Lina Mendoni and Stavros Μπένος laid out plans for revitalizing the public and productive sectors simultaneously. Ms. Mendoni reasserted how crucial culture is to the effort, with the famous former Minister of Culture and former Mayor of Kalamata concurring. Mr. Μπένος has been selected by the administration in Athens to be Chairman of the Committee for the Reconstruction of Evia.

Also attending the meeting were the recently appointed Deputy minister of Culture and Sport Nikolas Giatromanolakis, Dr. Helena Dundoulaki, the head of the Executive Structure NSRF John Miller, and the head of the Ephorate of Antiquities of Euboea, Angeliki Simosi.

Some detractors say inviting Mr. Μπένος to the Evia situation is politically motivated even though the former Minster of Culture was highly successful in such instances in the past.

Via Protothema.gr