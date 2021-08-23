Greece Faced With Dismal Fall As COVID-19 Lingers On

Pin 0 Shares

Greece confirmed 1,948 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, a number far down from the previous week’s highs in the 3,000s. The latest report tells of 33 more fatalities, and 19 cases detected at Greece entry points.

So far, the total of pandemic victims to 13,351, and of these, 95.2 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or more. Cases in hotspots like Mykonos Island are also on the downswing, as the notorious party destination incidence rate has sunk to 217 cases per 100,000 people from COVID-19 case frequency of than 300 in the past few weeks.

Here in Heraklion, news cases are down to 93 in the past 24 hours. Epidemiologists expect to see cases rise in part due to the return of Greek holidaymakers and lax preventative measures over the summer. Greek officials are expected to announce new measures to address the COVID-19 next week, according to spokesperson Yiannis Economou last Thursday.

Last week, the General Secretary at the Ministry of Health Marios Themistocleous announced the National Vaccination Committee has decided to proceed with a third vaccine dose in September for certain vulnerable groups.