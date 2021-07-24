Greece Records 2,854 New COVID Cases in Past 24 Hours

Pin 0 Shares

Greek officials have confirmed 2,854 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours across the country. According to the National Public Health Organization (EODY), only 7 of the cases were detected at Greece’s borders.

Since the pandemic began in the late Fall of 2020, Greece has confirmed 471,894 infections (daily change: +0.6 pct). In the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 130 infections are related to travel from abroad and 1,394 to other confirmed cases.

This latest report tells of 7 more people have succumbed to the effects of the virus. This brings the total of pandemic victims to 12,882. Of these, 90 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over.

EODY says a total of 130 patients are on ventilators in hospitals. Their median age is 65 years and 90 pct have an underlying condition and/or are aged 70 or over. Another 2,778 have been discharged from ICUs since the pandemic began.

While cases are spiking, Greece’s Tourism Minister Harry Theoharis is urging the UK government not to keep Greece on the Amber List category for travel. Greek officials are forced to ride a razor’s edge balancing COVID sickness and economic wellness which will destroy even more livelihoods.

The New Democracy government is now paying doctors and pharmacists to push through vaccines.