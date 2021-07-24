A 5.0 Magnitude Earthquake Rattled Crete Island This Morning

Pin 0 Shares

At 5:07 am local time a moderate 5.0-magnitude earthquake struck near Iraklion, Heraklion, Crete, Greece. The tremor occurred at a shallow depth of 7.5 km below the surface, which increased the intensity of the felt ground shake for people in and around the epicenter outside Arkolochori village.

The National Observatory of Athens (NOA) was the first seismological agency to report this most recent Crete quake at a magnitude of 4.8. And based on the preliminary seismic data, scientists say the quake was probably felt by many people in the area of the epicenter. No heavy damage has yet been reported, but the felt ground shake here at our offices in Heraklion some distance from the epicenter was moderate.

In Arkalochori (pop. 3,500) located 9 km from the epicenter of the Crete quake. There were no reports of damage or industry apart from windows rattling and shelves shaking. Currently, the USGS has classified the quake as a 5.0 magnitude event that caused a moderate ground shake