Here’s the Tipping Points for Those Tempted to Fly to Greece Now

Greece is a land of unmistakable beauty, tradition, history, and culture. They say there are more than 6,000 islands here, but we have not counted them all. We do know that Crete and many of the other island paradises remind us of the Garden of Eden, but we are a bit biased. However, we are sure that some of you out there will go ahead and book those tickets once you see this selection of Instagram shares. Comment if you do, please. And if you come to Crete, message us for tips on the hidden secrets of the island.

This Greece Whispers share from Ios Island is a reshare of an Instagram post from the Calilo 5-star resort located at Papas Beach. Heck, I live in Greece and am ready to travel to the paradise island located halfway between Naxos and Santorini.

Then there’s the mythical Corfu in the Ionian Sea. This is where Poseidon fell in love with the beautiful nymph Korkyra, daughter of Asopos and river nymph Metope, and abducted her. No doubt she was entranced by the triton bearer’s gesture of naming the enchanting island for her. What a romantic place this is. Who has not dreamed of staying on this famous Greece paradise?

This share of an aerial shot of Agia Pelagia’s Out of the Blue, Capsis Resort shows off one of Crete Island’s most picturesque and fun resort areas. Just outside Heraklion, Agia Pelagia has just about any kind of experience you can imagine. The bay is also one of the best swimming spots on Earth.

Imagine the wonder in a child’s mind at seeing for the first time Kefalonia Island’s famous Melissani Cave. I always feel like I gifted my little boy Paul something special when first we showed him Patsos Gorge here on Crete. He was so impacted, now he looks all over the island for visions of Eden. This cave, photographed this time by Family Travel Bubble, is a real bucket list must-see.

Hey, wait a minute! How did this one get in the mix of marketing Greece propaganda? Oh well. For those out there who are looking for a more laid-back party vibe, Hersonissos on Crete is a place where there’s something for everybody. Not far from the capital here in Heraklion, the busy little seaside village reminds me of Florida back in the days before things got so crazy. Star Beach is party and sunbathing central, as you can see.

Look, a real mermaid has washed up on Shipwreck Beach (Navagio) on Zakynthos. This epic Ionian island is also mythic for mentions in Homer’s Odyssey. It’s also infamous for earthquakes including the 1950s one that measured 7.3 on the Richter Scale.

The Waterfalls Of Nydri on fantastic Lefkada Island create a fairytale environment. The strange underground water source that feeds this and other nearby falls, is the reason the area around the town of Nydri is so lush. Lefkada is linked to the ancient Greek goddess of love, Aphrodite, and to the hero Odysseus, of Homer’s Odyssey.

Photo credit: Feature image of the Waterfall of Kourtaliotis courtesy Cretan Beaches, the best guide to Crete Island