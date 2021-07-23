Mykonos Leads Greece in New COVID Case Incidence Rate in 24 Hours

Pin 0 Shares

Greece recorded 2,604 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, according to ANA. Of these, 11 were identified by officials at entry points to the country according to the National Public Health Organization (EODY). On Mykonos Island, officials had to reinstitute a curfew and take other measures to stem an uptick in cases.

There were also 5 fatalities recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of pandemic victims to 12,875. Of these, 95.1 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over.

Here in Crete, there were 129 new cases in Heraklion, 61 in Chania, and 82 in Rethymno. On Mykonos, the number of cases per 100,000 people skyrocketed to 444, which is four times higher than any other location in the country. Officials had to reinstitute some measures across Mykonos to try and push down cases on the island where partying is the main summer pastime.