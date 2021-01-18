Greece Named Top Sustainable Food Destination for 2021

Pin 0 Shares

According to Lonely Planet’s ‘Best in Travel 2021’ list, Greece is the top sustainable food destination. The report reveals how Greek filoxenia (love for travelers) is in the DNA of every host, and a value unsurpassed by most other destinations.

The “Best in Travel 2021” report puts the big focus on sustainable tourism, and Greece is a market where seafood and healthy culinary traditions put the country at the top of the heap. Lonely Planet took note:

“Greece may not be known worldwide for implementing formal initiatives surrounding sustainable practices, but informally, Greeks have been green for centuries. The age-old habit of growing vegetables, harvesting olives and preparing silky oil, and cooking up a storm with tomatoes, fresh fish and wild greens is the norm for most folk whether they live on an island or the mainland.”

As for filoxenia, the traditional feeling Greeks have toward visitors, there’S nothing more authentic than the way of life and love of the Greeks. From rare mountain herbs to the thousands of years old wine and olive oil traditions of places like Crete, Greece can easily claim the culinary sustainability crown.