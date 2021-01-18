Crete Drenched in Wet and Cold by Leandros Front

Pin 0 Shares

Heavy rains and cold are expected here on Crete until tomorrow as cold front “Leandros” hammers the north of Greece with power outages and snow.

In Attica, central Greece, and the Peloponnese snow has clogged traffic on roads where snow chains are now recommended. In northern Greece, Macedonia is taking heavy snowfall, with high-elevation towns getting almost half a meter of snow.

Here in Heraklion the forecast was calling for spring-like weather until the effects of Leandros beat down instead. Cold rain has dampened spirits at a point when some shops are reopened on account of relaxed lockdown restrictions.

The Hellenic National Meteorological Service (HNMS) is calling for heavy thunderstorms and rain, with snow in the higher altitudes, throughout today. There are also dense snow and ice alerts for higher altitudes.

Freezing or below freezing temperatures are predicted for much of Greece through early Wednesday morning. Crete is at the orange level for citizens to take the necessary precautions.