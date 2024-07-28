Water Theft in Messara

Severe water shortage leads to a state of emergency in Messara.

The Faneromeni Dam, vital for water supply and irrigation, has witnessed a staggering decline in water levels. This downturn is attributed to illegal pumping, which has drained 3 million cubic meters, minimal rainfall, and severe heat.

Crete’s Depleted Dams Spark Water Crisis This Summer

Dire Water Levels at Faneromeni Dam

The Faneromeni Dam now holds less than 1.5 million cubic meters of water, compared to its 17 million cubic meters capacity. Additionally, over 10 new water theft sites have been identified.

Tomorrow, Mayor Grigoris Nikolidakis will present further evidence to the prosecutor. Despite increased attention and legal actions against perpetrators, water theft continues unabated, exacerbating the region’s woes.

Immediate measures are necessary to address these challenges and prevent a looming environmental disaster.

Impact of Farming

Messara’s farmers are in a desperate situation, confronting peak irrigation demands amidst the water crisis. One resident noted the relentless heat and uncertainty about winter rains. Another called for better water management, stressing the widespread wastage of water at homes and on streets.

The municipality of Phaistos has introduced restrictions on crop irrigation, yet farmers argue these measures fall short. The state of emergency allows Phaistos to secure immediate funding for pivotal projects like drilling wells and constructing reservoirs. Although €180,000 has been promised, the funds have yet to be received. The municipality is also negotiating with the Ministry of Interior for further support.