Tourist bus operators say VOAK construction delays are disrupting schedules.

Drivers face fines when traffic congestion prevents compliance with mandatory rest periods.

Some journeys now take two or three times longer than normal.

Industry representatives have contacted government officials and contractors.

Tourism businesses warn of wider consequences for flights, transfers, and visitor experiences.

Operators say they may consider protests if the situation continues.

The Driver Knows When He Leaves. Arrival Is Now a Matter of Faith.

There was a time when a tourist bus journey across Crete involved a route, a timetable, and a reasonable expectation of arrival.

Today, according to tourist bus operators, it increasingly involves optimism.

The ongoing construction works along sections of the Northern Road Axis of Crete, better known as the VOAK, have created a peculiar situation in which drivers can spend hours trapped in traffic while simultaneously being expected to comply with regulations designed for roads that actually move.

The result, industry representatives say, is a growing number of fines issued to drivers who find themselves caught between two unavoidable realities: traffic that refuses to move and regulations that refuse to bend.

Europe’s Rules Meet Crete’s Reality

The regulations themselves are not controversial. Mandatory rest periods exist for good reason. Fatigued drivers create safety risks, and the tourism industry has no interest in weakening protections that keep passengers safe.

The problem begins when a driver schedules a journey based on normal conditions and then discovers that “normal” has become a historical concept.

According to the Association of Tourist Bus Owners of Crete, routes that once required predictable travel times can now stretch into multi-hour adventures whenever road closures or diversions occur.

The journey between Heraklion and Agios Nikolaos, for example, can reportedly consume two or even three hours under difficult conditions. At that point, drivers are no longer managing transportation schedules. They are participating in an endurance event.

The Cost of Being Stuck in Traffic

What particularly frustrates operators is that even relatively small deviations from mandatory rest requirements can trigger substantial penalties.

According to industry representatives, a driver who falls short of the required rest period by only twenty minutes can face a fine of approximately €300. That creates an unusual situation.

A driver may spend hours immobilized in traffic caused by public infrastructure works, yet still receive a financial penalty because the timing of legally required breaks no longer aligns with the reality unfolding outside the windshield. In essence, the law assumes the road is functioning. The road politely disagrees.

The Domino Effect Reaches Tourists

The consequences extend well beyond drivers and transport companies.

When buses arrive late, airports do not magically delay departures.

Flights can be missed. Tickets may need to be changed. Hotels may face unexpected overnight stays.

Tour operators may be forced to redesign carefully planned itineraries.

Visitors who expected a smooth transfer from airport to resort instead receive an unscheduled sightseeing tour of stationary traffic and roadside olive groves. The costs accumulate quickly, affecting businesses throughout the tourism chain.

Searching for a Middle Ground

The association is not asking authorities to ignore serious safety violations.

Instead, operators are requesting a more realistic approach when delays clearly result from extraordinary traffic conditions rather than reckless behavior.

No one is arguing that safety regulations should disappear. The industry is arguing that drivers should not become the financial shock absorbers for a traffic situation they cannot control.

Meetings have already taken place with police officials, while tourism agencies have also been informed of the growing problem. If a solution is not found, industry representatives warn that protests remain a possibility.