Hersonissos remains without lifeguard coverage on designated busy beaches.

Municipalities are legally required to provide lifeguards from June 1.

A public tender for 46 lifeguard positions received no applications.

Port Authority inspections have already begun.

The municipality may face fines for non-compliance.

Local authorities are seeking legal and administrative solutions.

As the summer season begins and visitor numbers continue to increase, the Municipality of Hersonissos is confronting a serious challenge. Several of its designated busy beaches remain without lifeguard coverage despite legal requirements that came into force on June 1.

The situation has emerged after an international public tender for the recruitment of 46 lifeguards failed to attract interest from lifeguard schools or private service providers.

As a result, beaches that would normally be staffed during the peak tourism period are currently operating without the personnel required under national regulations.

Municipality Searches for Answers

According to municipal officials, efforts were made to secure the necessary staffing before the start of the season. However, the tender process did not produce the expected response, leaving the municipality with limited options as summer activity accelerates.

Mayor Zacharias Doxastakis is expected to meet with judicial authorities in Heraklion to present the actions taken by the municipality and explain the circumstances that led to the current impasse.

At the same time, inspections by the Port Authority have already begun, and municipal officials acknowledge that penalties may follow if the situation remains unresolved.

A Wider Problem for Coastal Communities

The shortage highlights a challenge that is increasingly affecting municipalities across Greece.

While legal obligations regarding beach safety remain unchanged, many local authorities report growing difficulties in recruiting qualified seasonal personnel. Competition among tourist destinations, workforce shortages, housing costs, and the seasonal nature of the work have all contributed to recruitment challenges in recent years.

For municipalities with extensive coastlines and large visitor populations, ensuring adequate beach safety coverage has become increasingly difficult despite strong demand during the summer months.

Why Lifeguard Coverage Matters

Lifeguards play a critical role in preventing accidents and responding rapidly when emergencies occur.

Busy beaches often attract families with children, older visitors, inexperienced swimmers, and tourists unfamiliar with local sea conditions. Strong currents, sudden weather changes, heat-related illness, and water emergencies can develop quickly, making trained supervision an important element of public safety.

The absence of lifeguard coverage does not necessarily mean beaches are unsafe, but it does place greater responsibility on swimmers to exercise caution and remain aware of changing conditions.

Safety Advice for Beachgoers

Visitors planning to swim on beaches without lifeguard coverage should take additional precautions:

Never swim alone.

Keep children within sight and reach at all times.

and reach at all times. Avoid entering the water after consuming alcohol.

Pay attention to weather conditions and sea state.

Stay hydrated and avoid prolonged exposure during peak heat hours.

Call 112 immediately in the event of an emergency.

As Hersonissos searches for a solution, the issue serves as a reminder that beach safety depends not only on regulations and inspections but also on the availability of trained professionals capable of carrying out this essential work.