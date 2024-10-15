Vlatos Kazani in October and November

Experiencing Vlatos Kazani is a great opportunity to experience an authentic Cretan custom, making Tsikoudia (Raki). The events of 18-20 October and November 1-8 will include food, drink and music.



The Vlatos Kazani celebration will begin at 15:00 and end at 23:00 on the 18th and 25th of October and the 1st and 8th of November. The location is 1 kilometer before the VLATOS JAZZ venue (Church and Museum). Tickets are € 15, and there are only 20 tickets available each day.

Vlatos, a traditional village, is 18 km south of Kissamos, on the road to Elafonisi. The tickets to the event can be purchased via this link. (tickets are currently sold out, so check the site) Interested parties may also contact the organizers at +30 69 848 99 530

For those unfamiliar with Tsikoudia, also known as Cretan Raki, it is a traditional grape-based pomace brandy originating from Crete, Greece. The production process of tsikoudia, particularly in a “kazani,” which translates to “cauldron” or “still,” is deeply rooted in Cretan culture, embodying both tradition and social celebration.

The cultural society invites you to come and make tsikoudia with us on Friday nights in Vlatos.

For more information and a map, click here.

Source: Cultural Association of Vlatos via Kissamos News