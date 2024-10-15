Crete Weather: October 14-20 of 2024

The weather in Crete today promises mostly clear skies and temperatures reaching 28°C in some areas and 29°C in the south. However, the Omega blocking formation has created conditions for stronger winds and a rapid drop in temperatures. Heavy rains are expected in some parts of Greece, but scattered showers are forecast throughout the week for Crete.

Meteorologists predict average seasonal weather will return on Thursday, with slightly lower temperatures arriving next weekend. The Hellenic National Meteorological Service issued a rainfall warning 24 hours ago, but so far rainfall has been scattered across Crete. Winds off Heraklion have reached 11knots this morning, but clearing and higher barometric pressure by this evening.

A system known as an Omega block has been in place over Europe for some days now, leading to some extreme weather across wide swaths of the continent. Last week tropical storm Daniel moved over the Balkans, dropping torrential rains and thunderstorms across the region. Central Greece was the hardest hit, with some areas receiving the highest daily rainfall totals in the region since 2006.