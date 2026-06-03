Faistos and Gortyna are attempting something refreshingly practical: charging a modest entrance fee to keep the Gorge of Gafaris alive.

The proposal, which recently reached the Faistos Municipal Council and is expected to move through Gortyna’s approval process next, would establish a symbolic entrance fee of approximately €5 for visitors entering the gorge, also known as the Gorge of Agios Nikolaos or Rouvas Gorge.

Unlike many tourism-related fees that seem to vanish into the administrative mist, this one comes with a clear purpose. The revenue will help finance long-overdue maintenance, safety upgrades, and environmental protection measures in one of Crete’s most important mountain ecosystems.

According to Faistos Mayor Grigoris Nikolidakis, the current condition of the gorge leaves little room for debate.

“The gorge requires extensive intervention,” he explained. “The infrastructure that was once built by the Forestry Service has deteriorated significantly, and no meaningful maintenance has taken place for decades.”

That reality has not stopped hikers from visiting. People continue to climb the trails and explore the gorge, although warning signs currently remind them that they do so entirely at their own risk. In other words, visitors have been enjoying one of Crete’s greatest natural attractions under a system best described as “good luck and watch your step.”

The planned upgrades will include improved signage, organized supervision, emergency equipment, and the installation of defibrillators. Officials will also work with the Forestry Service to prepare a detailed study that will determine the full scope of restoration and safety requirements before construction begins.

For anyone unfamiliar with the area, the proposal concerns far more than a simple hiking route.

The Gorge of Gafaris stretches for roughly four kilometers between the peaks of Ambelakia and Samari on the southern slopes of Psiloritis. A developed walking path of approximately 2.7 kilometers winds through dramatic cliffs, geological formations, and a landscape rich in endemic wildlife and plant species. The gorge eventually emerges near the historic Monastery of Agios Nikolaos outside Zaros, which gave rise to one of its alternative names.

The watercourse flowing through the gorge carries runoff from the Skinakas region and the Rouvas Valley toward Zaros and eventually into Lake Faneromeni. Over centuries, that flow helped carve one of the most impressive natural corridors in central Crete.

Perhaps even more remarkable is the forest that surrounds it.

The Rouvas Forest occupies a sheltered basin within the Psiloritis massif and represents one of Greece’s most significant evergreen oak ecosystems. Many of its ancient kermes oaks have trunks exceeding one meter in diameter and can reach heights of fifteen meters, dimensions that are exceptionally rare for a species more commonly encountered as low shrubland across the Mediterranean.

The forest covers roughly 30,000 stremmata and supports a diverse collection of native species, including maple, cypress, pine, plane trees, wild pear, and numerous endemic plants. The surrounding slopes also provide habitat for one of Crete’s most elusive residents, the critically rare Cretan wildcat, known locally as the fourogatos.

A devastating wildfire damaged part of the southern forest in 1994, but nature has slowly reclaimed portions of the burned landscape over the decades since.

Against that backdrop, the proposed entrance fee appears less like a tourism tax and more like an overdue conservation tool. Maintaining trails, installing safety equipment, and protecting sensitive habitats all require resources. The alternative is to continue pretending that one of Crete’s finest natural landmarks can maintain itself indefinitely through goodwill and optimistic budgeting.