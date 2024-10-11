Argophilia

Alarmingly Low Water Levels in Lake Volvi

- October 11th, 2024 05:36 pm

By Hampos(Charalampos) - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=61839001

In northeastern Greece, Lake Volvi faces a significant threat as prolonged dry spells and sweltering heat have caused its waters to recede drastically. As the nation’s second-largest lake, Volvi’s levels have sunk by an alarming meter over recent months. According to the recent assessment by the Hellenic Wetland Habitat Center, this descent has reached a temporary halt.

The water’s dramatic retreat has unveiled sections of a historic monument, a sight caught by state broadcaster ERT’s footage. This event starkly illustrates how climate shifts are transforming the lake’s landscape.

Experts confirm the troubling trend, emphasizing that climate changes have led to unprecedented low water levels across all four lakes in the Central Macedonia area over the past decade. The situation underscores the urgent need for environmental awareness due to increasing climate variability.

About Kostas Raptis

Kostas Raptis is a reporter based in Crete. He moved to Heraklion in 2022, six years after he fell in love with it. He writes about AI and smart tech.

