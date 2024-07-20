Paris 2024 Games: Paris Region NewsRoom Now Live

The Paris Region has launched an online NewsRoom to support the press during the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games. This resource aims to provide journalists, particularly those from abroad, with comprehensive information in both English and French.

Three Focus Areas

Visit & Choose Paris Region

Explore the Paris Region as a prime destination. Access themed tours, annual reports, visuals of the region’s heritage, and economic insights like business impact studies and investment opportunities. Transport and Mobility

Stay informed about new transport lines, extensions, and dedicated plans. Learn about new infrastructure and improvements in rolling stock essential for seamless mobility during the Games. Institutional Initiatives

Understand the strategic measures implemented by the Region. Get updates on training programs, employment platforms, and sustainability efforts before, during, and after the Games.

With this platform, the Paris Region aims to simplify and optimize information sources for the press, offering easy access to key contacts and vital data.

Access the NewsRoom here

Leading Public Funder

The Paris Region is a significant contributor to the Paris 2024 Games, second only to the French government. With over €500 million invested in transport, sports facilities, green spaces, and housing, the commitment to safety and accessibility is paramount. Notably, the Games will be the first to be entirely accessible by carbon-free public transport. As Europe’s leading economic hub, the Paris Region plays a pivotal role, contributing 30% of the country’s GDP and supporting the daily lives of 12 million residents. The region’s focus on decarbonization and sustainable development is clear, backed by an investment exceeding €10 billion.