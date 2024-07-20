Europe’s Travel Potential Needs Strategic EU Support, Says ECTAA

ECTAA calls on the EU to boost the travel sector’s resilience, innovation, and sustainability;

Revision of Package Travel Directive is a priority;

Focus on consumer protection and green tourism transition.

The European Travel Agents’ and Tour Operators’ Association (ECTAA) urges the EU to adopt strategic initiatives and provide regulatory support to bolster the travel sector’s resilience, encourage innovation, and ensure sustainability.

The recent release of ECTAA’s “Manifesto 2024-2029” aims to inform European institutions as they prepare for the upcoming five-year term. With new European Parliament members in place, ECTAA Secretary General Eric Drésin emphasized that it’s the right time to outline essential measures for the travel industry.

Consumer Protection and Transparency

The manifesto underscores the need for strong consumer protection and clear, fair travel options. It sets a clear path for policymakers and industry stakeholders to collaborate, ensuring a prosperous future for Europe’s travel industry.

Revision of the Package Travel Directive

A key priority is revising the Package Travel Directive. ECTAA points out that the current directive already offers a high level of consumer protection regarding customer information, insolvency protection, and assistance.

Any new text should maintain this protection without overly burdening tour operators or creating confusing provisions. The assurance of consumer choice and transparency in travel options is a continued concern for ECTAA. The association insists that travel advisors need guaranteed access to comprehensive travel content on fair and non-discriminatory terms. Effective passenger rights for all modes of transport, including workable ticket refund rules and passenger data protection, are also essential.

VAT Scheme and the Role of Travel Advisors

ECTAA stresses the importance of revising the special VAT scheme for travel agents. This update should address competition distortions and ensure uniform application across Europe.

ECTAA President Frank Oostdam highlights the pivotal role of Europe’s more than 80,000 travel advisors, who have transformed from mere intermediaries to expert guides. As demand for tailored and sustainable travel grows, these advisors will play a crucial role. Supporting the green transition of tourism is vital, and ECTAA advocates for dedicated funding to help companies invest in sustainable practices.

ECTAA represents the interests of 80,000 travel agents and tour operators in Europe who offer consultancy and sell transport, accommodation, and other tourism services to leisure and business customers.

Europe’s travel industry stands at a critical juncture. With strategic EU support, innovation, and robust regulations, it can thrive, ensuring stakeholders’ sustainable and prosperous future.