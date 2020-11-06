Greek Authorities Reintroduce SMS for Public Movement During Lockdown

Pin 0 Shares

As of Saturday morning at 6:00, citizens are required to send an SMS to 13033 before leaving their house, citing the specific reason for going outside.

The Greek public will again be asked to send an SMS to the five-digit number 13033 using their mobile phones to provide a reason for their movements outside their homes, Digital Governance Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis said on Thursday, after the announcement of a new nationwide lockdown by Greece Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

The SMS should be as follows: X, name, surname, and address, where X should be one of the digits 1-6 corresponding to the activities below.

1 – For a visit to a pharmacy or visit to a doctor if necessary

2 – For a trip to a supermarket or stores for essential supplies

3 – If you want to go to a bank if e-banking transactions are not possible

4 – In order to people needing assistance or escorting children to and from school

5 – To attend a funeral, as per the conditions provided by the law, or visiting children in case of divorced parents

6 – To perform physical exercise outdoors or up to two persons taking their pet for a walk while always observing a 1.5-meter distance.