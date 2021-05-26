Greece Records 2,433 New Covid-19 Infections in 24 Hours

Pin 0 Shares

According to the National Organization for Public Health (EODY), Greece’s Covid-19 new infections rose to 2,433 on Tuesday from 1,381 the day before. This brings the overall total of cases in Greece to 393,583 since the pandemic began.

EODY said there were 50 new deaths from COVID-19 infections, which took total fatalities in Greece to 11,872 since the start of the health crisis last spring.

In terms of the number of patients being treated for COVID-19 in intensive care, the picture was guardedly optimistic, with 556 on Tuesday from 563 on Monday and 569 on Sunday.

Greece ended a months long lockdown on May 14th to facilitate the opening of the new tourist season.